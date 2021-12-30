MUSC seeing uptick in pediatric Covid-19 hospitalizations following national trend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Charleston County sees the highest number of Covid cases we’ve seen in one day, an MUSC Children’s Health doctor says they’re seeing an uptick in kids being hospitalized.

“We certainly saw a surge with Delta, we saw a bit of a reprieve and now we’re seeing another surge,” said Dr. Elizabeth Mack, Pediatric Care Division Chief for MUSC.

Mack says MUSC is also seeing an uptick of MIS-C, or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, in children. According to the CDC, it’s a rare but serious condition associated with Covid-19 that causes different parts of the body to become inflamed.

Mack says it’s preventable with vaccination.

“Here at MUSC of the about 300 kids that have had Covid over the course of the pandemic 100% have been unvaccinated,” Mack said.

According to CBS News, the U.S. now averages 260 pediatric Covid hospitalizations a day, a nearly 30% increase from last week.

With many kids returning to school next week after the holiday break, Dr. Brannon Traxler with DHEC said children need to be in school, but it can be done safely, since staff and students five and older are eligible for vaccination. She said this is the time to get your shots if you haven’t already.

“We know that vaccination, and for staff that are eligible, a booster, is the best protection against omicron,” said Dr. Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director.

