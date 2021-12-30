SC Lottery
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Beaufort County accident

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck and killed in an accident on Lady’s Island Wednesday night.

It happened at 8:15 p.m. on Sea Island Parkway between Meridian Road and Youmans Drive.

“The portion of the road where the accident occurred is temporarily closed,” deputies said. “Traffic is being diverted through Meridian Rd. and Youmans Dr. Motorists can expect delays over the next few hours.”

Deputies are assisting with traffic control, while the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates the accident.  

