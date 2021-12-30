SC Lottery
Police arrest man accused of spitting in officer's face

Authorities say a 23-year-old man was arrested after refusing to leave a restaurant and...
Authorities say a 23-year-old man was arrested after refusing to leave a restaurant and spitting on an officer.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 23-year-old man was arrested after refusing to leave a restaurant and spitting on an officer.

Jose Bossio was charged with breach of peace and assault on an officer while resisting arrest.

The North Charleston Police Department says they responded to Hooters on Northwoods Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in reference to two people who refused to leave.

Officers say when they arrived the manager was walking towards Northwoods Boulevard pointing at a man and yelling “that’s him” and told officers the man had struck him. Officers say the manager had a bloody mouth.

Officers say they attempted to detain Bossio for investigation, but he tensed up, pulled away and refused to cooperate with their attempts to detain him.

Authorities say, once detained and placed in a police car, Bossio began to kick the doors and spit at the back window.

Officers say they noticed Bossio had a cell phone in his hand through the back window and decided to search him before transporting him to jail.

Officers say when they reached in to grab the cellphone they heard a “hacking sound” and Bossio spit in the officer’s face.

A police report states Bossio also kicked the legs of the officer and struck another officer in the upper body.

The report states that Bossio told officers that he would fight them once he was out of handcuffs and made threatening remarks towards the officer’s family.

Officers say Bossio was transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he calmed down and apologized.

Bossio was being held on a $20,500 bond.

