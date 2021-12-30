SC Lottery
SC reports more than 5,000 new COVID cases, 10 deaths

DHEC said the 5,911 new cases include 3,354 confirmed and 2,557 probable cases. A total of...
DHEC said the 5,911 new cases include 3,354 confirmed and 2,557 probable cases. A total of 1,335 of those 5,911 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 5,911 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

DHEC said the 5,911 new cases include 3,354 confirmed and 2,557 probable cases. A total of 1,335 of those 5,911 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County623799
Berkeley County8798185
Charleston County277399676
Colleton County151126
Dorchester County90185275
Georgetown County104959
Williamsburg County41115

It reported ten deaths, including nine confirmed and one probable death. Beaufort and Berkeley Counties each reported one confirmed death.

The percent positive rate was 20.5%.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Thursday represented Tuesday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 966,259 cases of COVID-19 and 14,617 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases767,188199,071966,259
Total Deaths12,6401,97714,617

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



