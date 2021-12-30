SC reports more than 5,000 new COVID cases, 10 deaths
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 5,911 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
DHEC said the 5,911 new cases include 3,354 confirmed and 2,557 probable cases. A total of 1,335 of those 5,911 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|62
|37
|99
|Berkeley County
|87
|98
|185
|Charleston County
|277
|399
|676
|Colleton County
|15
|11
|26
|Dorchester County
|90
|185
|275
|Georgetown County
|10
|49
|59
|Williamsburg County
|4
|11
|15
It reported ten deaths, including nine confirmed and one probable death. Beaufort and Berkeley Counties each reported one confirmed death.
The percent positive rate was 20.5%.
DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Thursday represented Tuesday’s data.
Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 966,259 cases of COVID-19 and 14,617 deaths in the state from COVID-19.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|767,188
|199,071
|966,259
|Total Deaths
|12,640
|1,977
|14,617
WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.
WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.
