SC reports more than 5,000 new COVID cases, 10 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 5,911 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

DHEC said the 5,911 new cases include 3,354 confirmed and 2,557 probable cases. A total of 1,335 of those 5,911 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 62 37 99 Berkeley County 87 98 185 Charleston County 277 399 676 Colleton County 15 11 26 Dorchester County 90 185 275 Georgetown County 10 49 59 Williamsburg County 4 11 15

It reported ten deaths, including nine confirmed and one probable death. Beaufort and Berkeley Counties each reported one confirmed death.

The percent positive rate was 20.5%.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Thursday represented Tuesday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 966,259 cases of COVID-19 and 14,617 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 767,188 199,071 966,259 Total Deaths 12,640 1,977 14,617

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







