Storms possible today, record warmth to ring in the new year!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is slowly down its forward progress as it moves toward the Lowcountry this morning. The threat of showers and storms, with this front, will slowly shift south from the Midlands and Pee Dee into the Lowcountry this afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms are possible with Spring-like warmth in place ahead of the front. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Gusty winds are the main threat with any storms although a brief tornado can’t be ruled out across the Carolinas. The chance of showers and storms will fade away overnight with a drier day expected for New Year’s Eve. One or two showers are still possible Friday with highs in the mid 70s. The warmest day appears to be Saturday, New Year’s Day, ahead of a cold front that will arrive on Sunday. Highs will be near 80 degrees to ring in the new year! The record high for Saturday is 80°, set last year! Clouds will increase Sunday and showers and storms are possible by the afternoon and evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Temperatures will tumble once the front passes with temps in the 30s by Monday morning!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Possible. High 79.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm and Breezy. High 80.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Rain/Storms Likely. High 77.

MONDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 54.

