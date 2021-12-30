Tracking storms this evening, record warmth to ring in the new year!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front has stalled near the Lowcountry this afternoon. The threat of showers and storms, with this front, will continue across the Lowcountry through this evening. A few strong to severe storms are possible with Spring-like warmth in place ahead of the front. Gusty winds are the main threat with any storms although a brief tornado can’t be ruled out across the Carolinas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Colleton County through 9:00 this evening. The chance of showers and storms will fade away overnight with a drier day expected for New Year’s Eve. One or two showers are still possible Friday with highs in the mid 70s. The warmest day appears to be Saturday, New Year’s Day, ahead of a cold front that will arrive on Sunday. Highs will be near 80 degrees to ring in the new year! The record high for Saturday is 80°, set last year! Clouds will increase Sunday and showers and storms are possible by the afternoon and evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Temperatures will tumble once the front passes with temps in the 30s by Monday morning!

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Scattered Rain/Storms Possible Before Midnight. Otherwise, Mostly Cloudy. Low 63.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. Record High: 78 set in 1996. High 77, Low 64.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm and Breezy. Record High: 80 set in 2021. High 80, Low 64.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Rain/Storms Likely. High 78, Low 38.

MONDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 53, Low 35.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59, Low 42.

