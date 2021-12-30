SC Lottery
Trident Health announces changes to visitation policy

Trident Medical Center announced on Thursday that they are revising their visitation policy.
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center announced on Thursday that they are revising their visitation policy.

On Thursday, visitation at Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center will end at 6 p.m., Trident Health Vice President of Public Relations and Communications, Rod Whiting said in a release.

Starting Friday, December 31, visitation at both hospitals will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitation for Behavioral Health patients remains from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 pm.

“Since March 2020 when COVID was first confirmed in South Carolina, and through the surges that followed, we have adjusted our COVID Safety and Protection Plan to reflect the virus’s impact on our patients, staff and physicians,” Whiting said. “We continue to require visitors, along with our staff and physicians, to be masked and practice social distancing.”

Whiting shared that the revised visitation policy also includes:

  • Non-COVID patients can have one (1) adult visitor at a time during visiting hours
  • No visitors under the age of 18
  • COVID-positive patients are not allowed visitors with the following exceptions:
    • End of life
    • Patient advocates pre and post surgery
    • Confused and/or anxious patient
    • Access to clergy at the patient’s request
    • Designed support person for a patient with a disability
    • Pediatrics
    • Level II Special Care Nursery
    • Laboring mothers: birth partner/patient advocate during the entirety of the labor encounter. Consider allowing certified labor support individuals on a case-by-case basis.
    • For each of the areas or situations listed above, 1 person may remain overnight
    • Other requested exceptions should be presented to the department leader on a case-by-case basis prior to arriving at the hospital

Medical University of South Carolina Public Information Coordinator Montez Seabrook says they currently have not made any changes to their visitor policies.

Seabrook says they are reviewing CDC guidelines for return to work and will update this week.

