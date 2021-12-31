Charleston bars prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds amid omicron surge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Although the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging people to stay home for New Year’s Eve this year, bars along downtown Charleston’s King Street are anticipating large crowds for parties and events.

“We just want everybody to come out have a good time ring in 2022 like you know nothing bad’s gonna happen next year,” Uncork Charleston General Manager Joseph Reardon said.

Last year, Charleston bars and restaurants were not able to serve alcohol past 11 p.m. in an effort to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We were closing at 11 o’clock trying to celebrate New Year’s Eve the stroke of midnight at 11 p.m.,” Republic Development and Management Group Operations Director Jeff Diehl said.

As COVID-19 cases skyrocket here in Charleston and around the country, some bars are taking some extra precautions for new year’s celebrations. The owner of Uncork Charleston said they’re doing twice the amount of cleaning they usually do, and they’re offering deposit refunds for their party if people are feeling under the weather.

Diehl said the parties planned for tonight at Republic Garden & Lounge and Bourbon and Bubbles have been sold out for weeks. He said we’ve developed good habits to deal with our new normal.

“Social distancing, wearing masks, getting vaccinated even if it was something you didn’t agree with in the past, these are all new habits that we have to learn to live with and embrace. It is the new normal. That doesn’t mean we can’t still have a good time and enjoy ourselves as human beings,” Diehl said.

With the end of 2021, businesses are hoping that the new year brings success instead of challenges.

“If you’re a business owner, you know on King Street especially, you’re happy to move forward and see what 2022 brings us, I think we’ll be in good shape,” El Jefe co-owner Roy Neal said.

“We just want Charleston to come to what it was pre-COVID,” Reardon said.

