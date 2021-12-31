Charleston Co. woman receives $111K payout after fall at Cooper River Marina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County woman received tens of thousands of dollars after a lawsuit against Charleston County Parks and Recreation and the Cooper River Marina.

That lawsuit stems from an incident in 2018 when the plaintiff, Cynthia Fouse, says she was badly injured at the marina because of the defendants’ negligence.

Fouse received $111,000 dollars from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund more than two years after the lawsuit was filed.

According to the suit, back in August of 2018, Fouse was walking on the dock at the marina when she caught her foot on a metal cover over an electrical unit, fell and significantly injured her right arm.

The lawsuit says because of the fall, Fouse fractured and dislocated her elbow, had multiple invasive surgeries, lost function of her arm and now suffers daily.

The suit claims Charleston County Parks and Recreation and the marina knew about the metal cover and that it was dangerous because other people had asked them previously to fix the issue.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants had not fixed it and were grossly negligent and careless by failing to make sure the metal cover was safe and failing to warn customers that it existed.

Fouse got the payout from the fall in November.

Renee Dickinson with Charleston County Parks and Recreation provided this statement about the payout:

“In 2018, a customer was injured while walking on the dock at the Cooper River Marina and filed a claim with our insurance carrier, the Insurance Reserve Fund. Recently, all parties decided to settle the matter and end all legal processes associated with the claim.”

