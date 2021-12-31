SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina Opens Sun Belt Action with Win over ULM

Coastal Carolina's Vince Cole dunks during the Chanticleers' 94-64 win over ULM on Thursday.
Coastal Carolina's Vince Cole dunks during the Chanticleers' 94-64 win over ULM on Thursday.(Bob McCool / CCU Athletics)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. – Vince Cole scored 19 points and Rudi Williams added 17 and Coastal Carolina used a 23-point run to lead the Chanticleers to surprisingly easy 94-64 win over Louisiana-Monroe Thursday night at the HTC Center in the opening Sun Belt Conference game for both teams. The Chanticleers had five players in double figures and improved to 8-4 overall.

Essam Mostafa and Garrick Green contributed 13 points apiece and Josh Uduje had 12 points in the first start of his career. Mostafa also had a career-high 17 rebounds to earn his seventh double-double of the season. Nika Metskhvarishvioli scored 20 points to lead ULM, which is now 8-5 after ending a six-game winning streak.

“We played extremely well tonight,” said a pleased head coach Cliff Ellis. “Our scoring was well balanced, and we did our job on the glass. We had to win the rebounding war and we did. And I thought our changing zone defenses helped key our big run that broke the game open.”

The big run was a 23-point outburst to that broke a 36-36 tie and put the Chanticleers comfortably in front, 59-36 with 16:30 left in the game. Minutes later, Coastal put together an 8-0 run and steadily pulled away until it was a 34-point margin with seven minutes left.

Coastal had jumped out to an early 10-4 lead, but the Warhawks rallied behind Metskhvarishvioli, who came off the bench to score 11 points in the first half. Neither team led by more than six points in the period until the Chanticleers ran off nine consecutive points in the final two minutes to take a 45-36 lead at the break. Coastal then scored the first 14 points in the second half, as the Warhawks went nearly six minutes without a point.

Coastal had 10 players score on the night. And while team leader Ebrima Dibba only had four points, he dished out a career-high 12 assists. The Chants made 32-of-64 field goal attempts (52 percent) and had 23 assists (71 percent of the field goals made). The Chants nearly doubled up ULM in rebounding as well, holding a 51-26 advantage, with Mostafa owning the boards. Green helped the cause with eight rebounds, while Cole, Dibba and Williams had five apiece.

Cole was just a point shy of his season-high, but improved on his 13-points-a-game average. Williams hit for his 17 points in just 22 minutes of action. Mostafa, a 6′10″ sophomore, meanwhile, picked up the 17th double-double of his career and his third consecutive.

Coastal will return to the HTC Center two more times over the weekend; hosting Louisiana at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Emory and Henry at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Charleston County dispatchers said the shooting was reported at the Palmilla Apartments at...
Police investigate West Ashley shooting that sent 2 to the hospital
Police officers who were investigating gunfire damage discovered two bodies lying side-by-side...
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Monday night shooting at N. Charleston apartments
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is out as the head of South Carolina’s second largest...
Charleston County schools superintendent Gerrita Postlewait resigns
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 15,358...
SC reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases over 6 days

Latest News

Missouri guard Lauren Hansen (1) attempts to score as South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton...
Hansen, Missouri stun No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime
Ft. Dorchester alum Dakereon Joyner was named MVP as South Carolina beat North Carolina to win...
Gamecocks beat UNC to win Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Ft. D alum Joyner named MVP
Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/29)
The Stingrays suffered a 6-2 loss in Jacksonville on Wednesday
Stingrays Fall to Icemen on the Road