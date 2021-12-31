SC Lottery
Crash closes portion of Clements Ferry Road

The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Clements Ferry Road at Beach Hill Drive is...
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Clements Ferry Road at Beach Hill Drive is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle collision.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Clements Ferry Road at Beach Hill Drive is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle collision.

Officers say traffic in the area is being diverted and motorists are asked to find alternate routes while the roadway is cleared.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

