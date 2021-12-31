SC Lottery
DHEC urging extra New Year’s Eve COVID-19 precautions

State health officials are urging South Carolinians to continue taking precautions against COVID-19 as they prepare to celebrate the new year.(Drew Aunkst)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials are urging South Carolinians to continue taking precautions against COVID-19 as they prepare to celebrate the new year.

The warning from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control comes as the state reported its highest number of new cases in a single day on Friday. The 8,882 cases announced on Friday surpassed the previous record of 7,686 cases reported on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a release, DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler urged South Carolinians to avoid large crowds.

“As South Carolina braces for yet another new record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases, we are urging all South Carolinians to take steps to safely ring in the New Year as we enter the third year affected by this pandemic,” Traxler said. “While we prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve, we recognize that the virus is still very much present in communities and households across the state, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take actions to protect ourselves and those around us. This includes avoiding crowds and large gatherings and staying at home, if possible.”

DHEC is recommending those that decide to attend a New Year’s Eve party to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status and suggests taking a different approach to the holiday such as virtual toasts or planning a neighborhood countdown where everyone can stand at their front door or porch.

In addition, DHEC says they are working to increase testing capacity at sites and ensure turn-around times in labs remain at 24 to 48 hours. They say to plan ahead and prepare for longer wait times and the number of people getting tested increases.

