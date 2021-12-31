SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Emergency crews responding to vehicle fire near Awendaw

Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say it’s happening off of Highway 17 on...
Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say it’s happening off of Highway 17 on Steed Creek Road near Willow Hall Road.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire near the Awendaw area Thursday night.

Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say it’s happening off of Highway 17 on Steed Creek Road near Willow Hall Road.

“One vehicle well involved in fire,” AMFD officials said.

Steed Creek Road is closed in both directions.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Charleston County dispatchers said the shooting was reported at the Palmilla Apartments at...
Police investigate West Ashley shooting that sent 2 to the hospital
Police officers who were investigating gunfire damage discovered two bodies lying side-by-side...
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Monday night shooting at N. Charleston apartments
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is out as the head of South Carolina’s second largest...
Charleston County schools superintendent Gerrita Postlewait resigns
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 15,358...
SC reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases over 6 days

Latest News

The lawsuit alleges the owners of the restaurant in Ladson failed to protect a customer who...
Ladson Burger King facing lawsuit after customer claims assault inside restaurant
Trident Medical Center announced on Thursday that they are revising their visitation policy.
Trident Health announces changes to visitation policy
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Charleston Police Department releases data on 2021 officer complaints
Authorities say a 23-year-old man was arrested after refusing to leave a restaurant and...
Police arrest man accused of spitting in officer’s face