Emergency crews responding to vehicle fire near Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire near the Awendaw area Thursday night.

Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say it’s happening off of Highway 17 on Steed Creek Road near Willow Hall Road.

“One vehicle well involved in fire,” AMFD officials said.

Steed Creek Road is closed in both directions.

