SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hansen, Missouri stun No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime

Missouri guard Lauren Hansen (1) attempts to score as South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton...
Missouri guard Lauren Hansen (1) attempts to score as South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) defends during an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. Missouri defeated South Carolina 70-69 in overtime. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, MO. (AP) - Lauren Hansen made a driving layup with 0.1 seconds left and Missouri stunned No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The Tigers (12-2) overcame the absence of scoring leader Aijha Blackwell and four other players to beat a No. 1 team for the first time in program history. It marked only the seventh time an unranked team has beaten the top-ranked team.

South Carolina (12-1) was coming off its biggest comeback in school history, overcoming an 18-point deficit to beat No. 2 Stanford last Tuesday. On Thursday night, the Tigers always had an answer when the Gamecocks cut it close.

Hansen and Hayley Frank each scored 21 points, LaDazhia Williams added 12, and Mama Dembele had 11. The Gamecocks trailed by as many as six in final three minutes of regulation.

Aliyah Boston scored 17 points for South Carolina. Kamilla Cardoso added 14, and Zia Cooke had 10.

NOTABLE

  • The loss snaps a four-game win streak in the series, dating back to 2018. Missouri is the last unranked SEC opponent to defeat the Gamecocks, coming in South Carolina’s national-championship-winning 2017 season.
  • Overall, South Carolina had won 43 games in a row against unranked opponents before Thursday night, which was the longest active streak in Division I.
  • Kamilla Cardoso had perhaps her best all-around game at South Carolina, hitting 7-of-9 shots for 14 points to go with eight rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench. The sophomore’s previous high this season was 12 points, Thursday is her third game with double-digit points this season.
  • Four different Gamecocks pulled down three or more offensive rebounds in the game, helping the team enjoy a 20-6 advantage in the category. That fueled a 22-9 advantage in second-chance points, the third time this season South Carolina score 20 or more points off second chance opportunities.
  • For the second game in a row, the Gamecocks were in single digits for turnovers, committing eight for the game; but Missouri’s eight turnovers committed were the fewest forced by South Carolina so far this season.
  • Zia Cooke made a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the third quarter, with her two makes giving the team leads at 38-37 and 43-42 after Missouri went into halftime with the lead.
  • Aliyah Boston clinched her sixth-consecutive double-double in dramatic fashion, picking it up thanks to an offensive rebound and put-back layup to tie the score at 64 with 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter. After foul trouble limited her to just eight minutes in the first half, Boston totaled 16 points and nine rebounds in the second half and overtime.

QUOTABLE UP NEXT South Carolina’s final game of the conference’s opening week of action, Sunday, Jan. 2 at home against Ole Miss, is already postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss’ program. That pushes the team’s next game to its road matchup with LSU (12-1) at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 6.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Charleston County dispatchers said the shooting was reported at the Palmilla Apartments at...
Police investigate West Ashley shooting that sent 2 to the hospital
Police officers who were investigating gunfire damage discovered two bodies lying side-by-side...
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Monday night shooting at N. Charleston apartments
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is out as the head of South Carolina’s second largest...
Charleston County schools superintendent Gerrita Postlewait resigns
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 15,358...
SC reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases over 6 days

Latest News

Coastal Carolina's Vince Cole dunks during the Chanticleers' 94-64 win over ULM on Thursday.
Coastal Carolina Opens Sun Belt Action with Win over ULM
Ft. Dorchester alum Dakereon Joyner was named MVP as South Carolina beat North Carolina to win...
Gamecocks beat UNC to win Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Ft. D alum Joyner named MVP
Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/29)
The Stingrays suffered a 6-2 loss in Jacksonville on Wednesday
Stingrays Fall to Icemen on the Road