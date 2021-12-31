Improvements to port district roads planned to start soon in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Improvements to the roads leading to the Maritime Port District in Mount Pleasant are expected to begin in a few months.

The Town of Mount Pleasant Deputy Director of Engineering and Development Services, Paul Lykins, says they are hoping to start construction this spring on changes to the intersection of Long Point Road and Wando Park Boulevard/Hobcaw Bluff Drive.

After public comments were submitted last year, the project team determined that the community’s top priority, based on funding and benefits, was to improve the intersection of Long Point Road with Wando Park Boulevard and Hobcaw Bluff Drive.

The goal is to enhance traffic flow and improve safety here.

The project page on the town of Mount Pleasant’s website shows the purpose of this work is to change the paths of the left turn lanes from Hobcaw Bluff Drive and Wando Park Blvd. Right now, cars cannot turn left from here onto Long Point Road because there’s not enough room in the intersection.

This causes delays in traffic.

According to the project page, the project was narrowed down into two alternative options. One suggests separate left, center, and right turn lanes coming from Hobcaw Bluff Drive onto Long Point Road.

The other shows a combined straight and right turn lane and a separate left turn lane onto Long Point Road.

It’s unclear which one will be implemented this spring.

According to the schedule on the town’s website, construction was originally expected to start back in September.

There’s no word yet on how long the work will now take to complete once it starts this spring.

