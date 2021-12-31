SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Improvements to port district roads planned to start soon in Mount Pleasant

Improvements to the roads leading to the Maritime Port District in Mount Pleasant are expected...
Improvements to the roads leading to the Maritime Port District in Mount Pleasant are expected to begin in a few months.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Improvements to the roads leading to the Maritime Port District in Mount Pleasant are expected to begin in a few months.

The Town of Mount Pleasant Deputy Director of Engineering and Development Services, Paul Lykins, says they are hoping to start construction this spring on changes to the intersection of Long Point Road and Wando Park Boulevard/Hobcaw Bluff Drive.

After public comments were submitted last year, the project team determined that the community’s top priority, based on funding and benefits, was to improve the intersection of Long Point Road with Wando Park Boulevard and Hobcaw Bluff Drive.

The goal is to enhance traffic flow and improve safety here.

The project page on the town of Mount Pleasant’s website shows the purpose of this work is to change the paths of the left turn lanes from Hobcaw Bluff Drive and Wando Park Blvd. Right now, cars cannot turn left from here onto Long Point Road because there’s not enough room in the intersection.

This causes delays in traffic.

According to the project page, the project was narrowed down into two alternative options. One suggests separate left, center, and right turn lanes coming from Hobcaw Bluff Drive onto Long Point Road.

The other shows a combined straight and right turn lane and a separate left turn lane onto Long Point Road.

It’s unclear which one will be implemented this spring.

According to the schedule on the town’s website, construction was originally expected to start back in September.

There’s no word yet on how long the work will now take to complete once it starts this spring.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the omicron variant sweeps across the country, the South Carolina Department of Health and...
DHEC director says South Carolina Covid numbers are ‘flat out alarming’
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is out as the head of South Carolina’s second largest...
Charleston County schools superintendent Gerrita Postlewait resigns
Authorities say a 28-year-old woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend Wednesday night.
Deputies arrest woman accused of stabbing boyfriend
Deputies arrested 43-year-old John Stanford Johnson of Harleyville on Thursday. He was charged...
Dorchester Co. deputies arrest man wanted in St. George murder
7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was transported to the hospital...
Two arrested after pursuit on Savannah Highway ends in West Ashley, deputies say
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Clements Ferry Road at Beach Hill Drive is...
Clements Ferry Road reopened to traffic
The Medical University of South Carolina is updating visitation guidelines based on recent...
MUSC updates visitation guidelines
Thousands of participants are expected to ‘plunge’ into the water on New Year’s Day.
Dunleavy’s Polar Plunge returns Saturday after COVID hiatus