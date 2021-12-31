Ladson Burger King facing lawsuit after customer claims assault inside restaurant

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A local Burger King is being sued after a customer says he was assaulted with a crowbar inside the restaurant.

The lawsuit alleges the owners of the restaurant in Ladson failed to protect a customer who came in for a meal and was assaulted, leaving him with life changing medical conditions.

According to the Berkeley County lawsuit, Clifton J. Douthit walked into the Burger King on January 11, 2020 and was confronted by Tristan Allen Thompson.

The suit states that Thompson asked Douthit for a cigarette, which Douthit did not have. Thompson then went to the dumpster area, picked up a crowbar and struck Douthit over the head, the suit stated.

Douthit’s lawyer says Burger King knew Thompson hung around the business regularly soliciting customers and exhibiting erratic behavior and failed to reasonably protect his client.

“Under theses circumstances, it is Burger King’s responsibility to do something about it to ensure that gentlemen does not come on the premises again, be it just calling the police on him so they can talk with him so next time he comes up to a customer he is going to think twice,” said Marc Mambo, attorney for Douthit. “Making sure the security camera system is working to makes sure when they call the police to show the gentlemen’s behavior on the premises but to do something. Burger King did not do anything.”

The lawsuit says Douthit suffered traumatic brain injury, permanent disability and as a result lost his job and relationship with his two children .

Burger King did not respond to a request for comment.

