Local law enforcement agencies conducting checkpoints on New Year’s Eve

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry law enforcement agencies have announced a series of traffic checkpoints for Friday.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday they will set up several checkpoints around the county.

Checkpoint locations include:

Orangeburg Road

The Windsor Hill Blvd. area

Highway 17 near Clubhouse Road

Deputies say drivers will be checked for a valid driver’s license, proper child restraints if needed and any other violations that may be visible.

Additionally, the Mount Pleasant Police Department will also conduct traffic checkpoints Friday night.

Mount Pleasant Police Department says four checkpoints will be set up on Friday night.

The times and locations for those checkpoints are:

Mathis Ferry Road at Whipple Road near Lucy Beckham High School from 9 p.m. until 9:40 p.m.

Coleman Blvd. and Erckmann Drive from 10 p.m. until 10:40 p.m.

Chuck Dawley Blvd. at Bowman Road from 11 p.m. until 11:40 p.m.

Highway 17 at Dragoon Drive from midnight until 12:40 a.m.

Officers are asking people to have a plan and not drive if drinking. They’re asking anyone who sees an impaired driver on the road to contact law enforcement at 843-743-7200 or 911.

