SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Louisiana judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns

By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Michelle Odinet, the Lafayette city judge caught on video using racial slurs and making disparaging remarks on a video, announced her resignation in a letter her attorney sent to the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday.

In the letter, Odinet told Chief Justice John Weimer she would be stepping down effective immediately, WAFB reported.

She said in the letter she took full responsibility “for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home. I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public’s confidence and integrity for the judiciary.”

Odinet had been on unpaid leave after the video, which was recorded at her home, circulated online.

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams ordered a full review of all cases prosecuted in Orleans Parish by Odinet.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the omicron variant sweeps across the country, the South Carolina Department of Health and...
DHEC director says South Carolina Covid numbers are ‘flat out alarming’
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is out as the head of South Carolina’s second largest...
Charleston County schools superintendent Gerrita Postlewait resigns
Authorities say a 28-year-old woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend Wednesday night.
Deputies arrest woman accused of stabbing boyfriend
Deputies arrested 43-year-old John Stanford Johnson of Harleyville on Thursday. He was charged...
Dorchester Co. deputies arrest man wanted in St. George murder
7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday

Latest News

7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday
State health officials are urging South Carolinians to continue taking precautions against...
DHEC urging extra New Year’s Eve COVID-19 precautions
FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in...
Limited revelers return to Times Square to usher in 2022
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. announces record of new COVID-19 cases with over 19,000 positives reported