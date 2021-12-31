SC Lottery
Man arrested after North Charleston high-speed chase

Lawrence Lee is charged with failing to stop for blue lights, according to jail records.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing a charge after North Charleston Police said he led them on a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

Lawrence Lee is charged with failing to stop for blue lights, according to jail records. A judge set bond at $7,500 on the charge.

An affidavit states police attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed at approximately 2:55 a.m. Friday on I-26 West near the Highway 78 exit. After activating blue lights, the vehicle slowed to about 50 miles per hour and continued on I-26 West, court documents state.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Lee, took the College Park exit, then turned onto Farmington Road where the vehicle briefly ran off the road and later ran through a four-way stop sign and eventually reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The driver struck a fence in front of the Hoover Dealership before hitting spike strips from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, court documents state.

The driver continued on to the 400 block of Cherokee Drive where police say he pulled to the front door of a home and ran toward the home.

A K-9 officer chased after Lee until Lee got inside the home and slammed the front door, court documents state.

A man answered the door and officers spotted Lee in the living room, where he was arrested without incident, police say.

Three juveniles who were in the back seat of the vehicle were released to their uncle and the vehicle was left at the scene, the affidavit states.

Lee was since released after posting bail, jail records state.

