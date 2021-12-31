SC Lottery
Man charged with assaulting officer after disturbance, police say

John Buttrick, 32, was charged with assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and...
John Buttrick, 32, was charged with assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and public disorderly conduct, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond for a man charged in connection with an assault on a law enforcement officer.

John Buttrick, 32, was charged with assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and public disorderly conduct, according to jail records. A judge set bond at $1,324 on the charges.

An affidavit filed by Charleston County Aviation Authority Police, who patrol the Charleston International Airport, said the incident happened at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.

Buttrick was approached by police officers about a civil disturbance and “became combative” when officers attempted to talk to him, court documents state.

Police said he kicked officers and physically resisted officers’ efforts to detain and arrest him.

Buttrick sent the following statement via Facebook about the incident:

I experienced a relationship-related mental health crisis at the Charleston Airport. I was detained and transported and released on my own recognizance.

Jail records state he has since posted bail and was released from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday

