MUSC updates visitation guidelines

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina announced updated visitation guidelines on Friday based on recent increases in COVID-19 cases.

Officials with MUSC say they are moving into emergency operations and will be requiring indoor mask-wearing for all MUSC facilities as well limiting the number of visitors in patient care areas.

MUSC says, in addition to mask-wearing, waiting rooms will be closed and outpatients and inpatients over the age of 12 will only be allowed one person to accompany them.

Patients under 18 are allowed two parents at bedside for inpatients or accompanying them for outpatient procedures.

On Thursday, Trident Medical Center announced changes to their visitation guidelines. Those changes began on Friday.

