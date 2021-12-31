SC Lottery
Olympian Raven Saunders to be grand marshal at Saturday’s Emancipation Parade

Charleston native and 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist Raven Saunders will lead the 156th Annual...
Charleston native and 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist Raven Saunders will lead the 156th Annual Emancipation Parade in downtown Charleston, which begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s annual Emancipation Parade will kick off Saturday morning with an Olympic medalist as its grand marshal.

Charleston native and 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist Raven Saunders will lead the parade, which begins at 11 a.m.

The 156th Annual Emancipation Parade will begin at Burke High School as it has in the past, but this year’s parade will end at a new location.

Instead of Mother Emanuel AME Church, the parade route’s traditional endpoint, the parade will now extend to the future site of the International African American Museum at Gadsden’s Wharf.

The Charleston Emancipation celebration has been held on New Year’s Day since 1866 and is considered our nation’s oldest parade commemorating the Emancipation Proclamation.

IAAM President and CEO Dr. Tonya M. Matthews said Charleston has a special relationship with conversations around enslavement as well as a special relationship with the fight going on to figure out “who our nation will be next.”

Saunders, a graduate of Burke High School, won a silver medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan for her 19.79-meter shot put throw.

Proceeds from the parade’s enrollment fee will benefit the Albert W. Hunt Education Scholarship Program, which is maintained by the Emancipation Proclamation Association of Charleston, a local non-profit organization and sponsor of the parade.

