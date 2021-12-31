One person transported to hospital after pursuit, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was transported to the hospital following a pursuit on Savannah Highway Friday morning.

Deputies say traffic on the southbound side of Savannah Highway near Ashley Town Center Drive is moving slowly after a pursuit resulted in minor collisions in the area.

Deputies say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic on southbound Savannah Highway near Ashley Town Center Drive is slow-going following a pursuit involving deputies that resulted in minor collisions in the area. One person transported to hospital with minor injuries. More info to follow. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/YRijhVwkRR — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) December 31, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

