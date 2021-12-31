SC Lottery
One person transported to hospital after pursuit, deputies say

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was transported to the hospital following a pursuit on Savannah Highway Friday morning.

Deputies say traffic on the southbound side of Savannah Highway near Ashley Town Center Drive is moving slowly after a pursuit resulted in minor collisions in the area.

Deputies say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

