Police respond to accidental shooting involving shotgun

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Mount Pleasant say one person was injured Friday afternoon in an accidental shooting.

Mount Pleasant Police, Fire and Charleston County EMS responded at approximately 12:20 p.m. to the 1500 block of Pat Street where the shooting had been reported.

Inspector Don Calabrese said the victim accidentally suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound from a shotgun.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, he said.

The first officers who arrived on the scene applied a tourniquet and provided first aid until EMS arrived, Calabrese said.

No one else was injured in the incident.

