Police respond to accidental shooting involving shotgun
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Mount Pleasant say one person was injured Friday afternoon in an accidental shooting.
Mount Pleasant Police, Fire and Charleston County EMS responded at approximately 12:20 p.m. to the 1500 block of Pat Street where the shooting had been reported.
Inspector Don Calabrese said the victim accidentally suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound from a shotgun.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, he said.
The first officers who arrived on the scene applied a tourniquet and provided first aid until EMS arrived, Calabrese said.
No one else was injured in the incident.
