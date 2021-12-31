SC Lottery
Record warmth for New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re ending 2021 with unseasonably warm weather across the Lowcountry! It will be a much drier day across the Lowcountry with only a small chance of rain for our New Year’s Eve. Highs will reach the upper 70s this afternoon, nearing the 78° record high set back in 1996. If you’re heading out for NYE tonight, expect a mainly dry evening with unseasonably warm temperatures. We’ll only fall to 65° by midnight. Another very warm day is on tap for Saturday with no rain expected right now. Highs will be near 80 degrees which would tie a record high set a year ago. Clouds will start to increase Sunday morning ahead of a powerful cold front that will swing through South Carolina Sunday afternoon and evening. A line of rain and storms are likely by the second half of Sunday and there is the potential for a few strong to severe storms. Gusty winds would be the biggest issue out of any storms. We’ll keep you updated on the threat of severe weather over the weekend! Much cooler weather will follow the cold front Monday with highs only in the 50s despite full sunshine. Morning lows will drop into the 30s by Tuesday morning.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Spotty Shower Possible. High 77.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Storms Possible. High 78.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 54.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59.

