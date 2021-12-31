SC Lottery
Record warmth to ring in the new year!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chance of showers and storms will fade away overnight with a drier day expected for New Year’s Eve. One or two showers are still possible Friday with highs in the mid 70s. The warmest day appears to be Saturday, New Year’s Day, ahead of a cold front that will arrive on Sunday. Highs will be near 80 degrees to ring in the new year! The record high for Saturday is 80°, set last year! Clouds will increase Sunday and showers and storms are possible by the afternoon and evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Temperatures will tumble once the front passes with temps in the 30s by Monday morning!

TONIGHT: Scattered Rain/Storms Ending Around Midnight. Otherwise, Mostly Cloudy. Low 63.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. Record High: 78 set in 1996. High 77, Low 64.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm and Breezy. Record High: 80 set in 2021. High 80, Low 64.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Rain/Storms Likely. High 78, Low 38.

MONDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 53, Low 35.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59, Low 42.

