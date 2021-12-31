SC Lottery
SC reports more than 8,800 new COVID cases, single-day pandemic record record

DHEC said the 8,882 new cases include 6,319 confirmed and 2,563 probable cases. A total of 1,335 of those 8,882 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 8,882 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

DHEC says the latest case data represents the highest number of cases reported on a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous record was 7,686 cases reported on Jan. 6, 2021.

DHEC said the 8,882 new cases include 6,319 confirmed and 2,563 probable cases. A total of 1,335 of those 8,882 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County17153224
Berkeley County21896314
Charleston County489256745
Colleton County15217
Dorchester County21284296
Georgetown County425193
Williamsburg County73441

It reported 19 deaths, including 14 confirmed and five probable deaths. Berkeley County reported two confirmed deaths. Beaufort and Charleston County each reported one confirmed death.

The percent positive rate was 25.6% an increase from Thursday’s percent positive rate of 20.5%.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Friday represented Wednesday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 975,320 cases of COVID-19 and 14,636 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases773,597201,723975,320
Total Deaths12,6541,98214,636

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



