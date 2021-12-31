SC reports more than 8,800 new COVID cases, single-day pandemic record record

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 8,882 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

DHEC says the latest case data represents the highest number of cases reported on a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous record was 7,686 cases reported on Jan. 6, 2021.

DHEC said the 8,882 new cases include 6,319 confirmed and 2,563 probable cases. A total of 1,335 of those 8,882 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.

NEW CASES Beaufort County 171 53 224 Berkeley County 218 96 314 Charleston County 489 256 745 Colleton County 15 2 17 Dorchester County 212 84 296 Georgetown County 42 51 93 Williamsburg County 7 34 41

It reported 19 deaths, including 14 confirmed and five probable deaths. Berkeley County reported two confirmed deaths. Beaufort and Charleston County each reported one confirmed death.

The percent positive rate was 25.6% an increase from Thursday’s percent positive rate of 20.5%.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Friday represented Wednesday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 975,320 cases of COVID-19 and 14,636 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 773,597 201,723 975,320 Total Deaths 12,654 1,982 14,636

