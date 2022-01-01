156th annual Emancipation Proclamation Parade held in downtown Charleston

SC Lottery
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The 156th Annual Emancipation Proclamation Parade rolled down the streets of downtown Charleston Saturday morning.

After a hiatus last year because of COVID…dozens of people enjoyed the celebrations of the Emancipation Proclamation Parade today.

Charleston Native and 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist Raven Saunders was the grand marshal of the parade, leading the parade today from Burke High School to the future site of the International African American Museum at Gadsden’s Wharf.

The Emancipation parade has been in Charleston on New Year’s Day since 1866. It’s considered the oldest parade in the country that commemorates the Emancipation Proclamation.

Nathan Antwi traveled all the way from Philadelphia to downtown Charleston for the celebration this weekend.

“I really came out to support the brothers of Groove Phi Groove Social Fellowship Incorporated in the parade,” he said. “I’ve never been down here to Charleston. So it’s really my first and I’m just sightseeing. It’s a beautiful city, and I’m blessed to be here, blessed to be alive. Another new year, right?

Saturday’s parade benefited the Albert W. Hunt Education Scholarship Program.

