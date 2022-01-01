Chanticleers Fall on Late Three

CONWAY, S.C. – Josh Uduje hit for a career-high 15 points, but it wasn’t enough as Kobe Juilen countered with a three-pointer with six seconds left to lift the University of Louisiana to a thrilling 65-64 win over Coastal Carolina in a Sun Belt conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center.

Juilen scored all of his 16 points in the second half, including six of the last eight for the Ragin’ Cajuns as Louisiana improved to 7-5 overall and 2-0 in the league. Louisiana also got 20 points from Jordan Brown. Coastal, which had four players in double figures, scored five consecutive points to take a 64-62 lead on an Ebrima Dibba free throw with 12 seconds left.

And following Juilen’s go-ahead bucket, Dibba had a last second attempt in the lane that missed the mark at the buzzer. The loss dropped the Chanticleers to 8-5 overall and 1-1 in the Sun Belt. In addition to Uduje’s team-high, Vince Cole and Garrick Green had 11 points apiece and Dibba had 10.

“That was a battle, and it’s a tough loss for us,” said a disappointed Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis. “Either team could have won that game. We had a great comeback and I thought we were going to pull it out. We didn’t make some shots that we normally make from the three-point line. But I thought Uduje did a great job for us today. He kept us in the game.”

The freshman guard made three three-pointers and had eight rebounds against only one turnover in only his second start of the season. But the rest of the Chants were just 2-of-16 from beyond the arc.

The Chants also struggled on the glass, getting outrebounded for the first time this season, 42-34, as leading scorer and rebounder Essam Mostafa, a 6′10″ sophomore, missed 10 minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, and finished with just three rebounds.

Louisiana hit a pair of three-pointers to jump on top and trailed for just 47 seconds of the first half. Uduje hit a three-pointer to give Coastal a momentary 22-21 lead with six minutes left in the half.

From there however, the 6′11″ Brown went to work, scoring 16 of his 18 first-half points in those final minutes to give the Ragin’ Cajuns an eight-point lead at the break, 37-29. Coastal rallied with a 10-0 run to begin the second half and momentarily took the lead at 39-37 on a pair of free throws by Dibba. But Juilen hit a couple three-pointers to put Louisiana back on top, 46-41, and the Ragin’ Cajuns held the lead until the final minute.

Coastal hit for five straight points, and went on top, at 63-62, on Mostafa’s inside bucket with :36 remining. Dibba added a free throw with 12 second left but missed his second free throw attempt and Louisiana raced the ball up to find Juilen open on the left wing.

Each team shot less than 40 percent from the field, but the difference came from three-point range in the second half, where Louisiana was 6-of-18 while Coastal hit just 3-of-13. At one point, the visitors hit four consecutive three-pointers to help them build a 10-point lead, at 57-47, before the Chants clawed back in the final minutes.

Coastal will be back in action at 2 p.m. tomorrow (Sunday), hosting Emery & Henry at 2 p.m. ET. From there, the Chanticleers will go on the road for three conference road games: at Troy, at South Alabama and at Appalachian State.