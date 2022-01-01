Family friendly New Year's event returns to downtown Charleston at new location

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The “Happy New Year, Charleston!” event is celebrating the coming new year with fun for kids of all ages.

The celebration is geared towards families and is being held at the Charleston Visitor’s Center, next to the bus shed on Meeting Street.

This year’s event marks the first time it has not been held at Marion Square.

“We think it’s a great space because it’s a little bit more contained,” Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs Director Scott Wilson said. “We have a fence around the parking lot here, the bus shed’s nice and tight, and you have great amenities like restrooms with running water and a nice, safe and clean environment.”

Watson said the event does not include alcohol and is free to attend.

Visitors can enjoy live music and entertainment and the headline act begins at 8 p.m.

“We have some family fun with an aerialist and stilt walker from Good Clean Fun Entertainment,” Watson said. We got just some things for the kids, noisemakers and glow sticks.”

The event runs until 10 p.m. Friday night.

