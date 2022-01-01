SC Lottery
CPD searching for missing man, family has not seen him since week of Christmas

Sims was last seen at an Ervin St. home on 12/20 and was reported missing on 12/22 by his...
Sims was last seen at an Ervin St. home on 12/20 and was reported missing on 12/22 by his girlfriend.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department officers are actively searching for a man who has been missing since the week of Christmas.

Terrell Sims is a 26-year-old man who was last seen at a home on Ervin Street in Columbia Dec. 20. His girlfriend reported him missing on Dec. 22, according to police.

Sims’ family told the Columbia Police Department it is unlike him to not make contact, especially during the holidays.

Contact Crimestoppers with any information

