CPD searching for missing man, family has not seen him since week of Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department officers are actively searching for a man who has been missing since the week of Christmas.

Terrell Sims is a 26-year-old man who was last seen at a home on Ervin Street in Columbia Dec. 20. His girlfriend reported him missing on Dec. 22, according to police.

#MissingPerson — Help #ColumbiaPDSC officers find 26 y/o Terrell Sims. Last seen at an Ervin St. home on 12/20. Reported missing on 12/22 by his girlfriend. Relatives say it’s unlike Sims to not make contact especially during the holidays. Info? Contact ⁦@MidlandsCrime⁩. pic.twitter.com/f32qSpgIlZ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 1, 2022

Sims’ family told the Columbia Police Department it is unlike him to not make contact, especially during the holidays.

