Cyclist dies after Beaufort County crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist on private property in Beaufort County.

The crash happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Spring Island Drive, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

A 2015 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when it collided with a bicycle traveling north, Pye said.

He said the cyclist later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

