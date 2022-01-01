SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cyclist dies after Beaufort County crash

The crash happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Spring Island Drive,
The crash happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Spring Island Drive,(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist on private property in Beaufort County.

The crash happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Spring Island Drive, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

A 2015 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when it collided with a bicycle traveling north, Pye said.

He said the cyclist later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the omicron variant sweeps across the country, the South Carolina Department of Health and...
DHEC director says South Carolina Covid numbers are ‘flat out alarming’
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is out as the head of South Carolina’s second largest...
Charleston County schools superintendent Gerrita Postlewait resigns
Authorities say a 28-year-old woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend Wednesday night.
Deputies arrest woman accused of stabbing boyfriend
Deputies arrested 43-year-old John Stanford Johnson of Harleyville on Thursday. He was charged...
Dorchester Co. deputies arrest man wanted in St. George murder
The lawsuit alleges the owners of the restaurant in Ladson failed to protect a customer who...
Ladson Burger King facing lawsuit after customer claims assault inside restaurant

Latest News

The giant flip flops will drop to ring in the new year on Folly Beach.
People excited for 2022’s arrival as Folly Beach prepares to hold Flip Flop Drop
The celebration is geared towards families and is being held at the Charleston Visitor’s...
Family friendly New Year's event returns to downtown Charleston at new location
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
VIDEO: Charleston holds family-friendly New Year's event