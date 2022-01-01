SC Lottery
Deputies: 3 injured in shooting, armed robbery in North Charleston

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery that led to three people being shot in North Charleston Friday night.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies responded to a home on Tedder Street just after 9 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say witnesses reported a woman had approached the home and demanded money before opening fire.

Deputies say three people were shot and taken to the hospital with wounds that were not life-threatening.

Knapp says deputies used K-9 units to search the area but were unable to locate any suspects.

Deputies say the shooter was described as a Black female wearing a black sweatshirt and camo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

