Deputies arrest 2 after high-speed chase ends in crash

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after a crash late Friday morning.

Damien Jaquan Lavon Lemon, 24; and Dineirous Lavon Mitchell each face multiple charges.

Lemon is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun and receiving stolen goods less than $2,000, while Mitchell is charged with resisting arrest and two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.

Deputies responded at approximately 11 a.m. to a business in the 6300 block of Highway 162 in Hollywood where callers reported a vehicle had crashed into the building and one of three people inside the vehicle pointed a firearm, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

One person in the vehicle ran away on foot, while the two remaining occupants, later identified as Lemon and Mitchell, left the scene in the vehicle, Knapp said.

Deputies say they later saw that car on Savannah Highway near Main Road. After a short chase, the car crashed near Ashley Town Center Drive in West Ashley. Knapp said Lemon and Mitchell ran from the crash scene but were eventually captured.

One person from the collisions was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Knapp said.

Deputies say they recovered a gun along the chase route.

