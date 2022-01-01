SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Feds issue security warning ahead of Capitol riot anniversary

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A security assessment said conspiracy theories about election fraud continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to promote or commit violence.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal officials are warning “threat actors” may take advantage of the upcoming anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, according to an intelligence assessment issued Thursday to state and local officials.

It does not cite any current specific or credible threats.

The assessment said conspiracy theories about election fraud continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to promote or commit violence.

It said lone offenders are the most likely to exploit the upcoming anniversary.

The assessment was prepared by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery that led to...
Deputies: 3 injured in shooting, armed robbery in Charleston Co.
As the omicron variant sweeps across the country, the South Carolina Department of Health and...
DHEC director says South Carolina Covid numbers are ‘flat out alarming’
The lawsuit alleges the owners of the restaurant in Ladson failed to protect a customer who...
Ladson Burger King facing lawsuit after customer claims assault inside restaurant
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies have announced a series of traffic checkpoints for Friday.
Local law enforcement agencies conducting checkpoints on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Multiple units responded to West Ashley Medical Center on Saturday. The Charleston Police...
Heavy police presence at West Ashley Medical Center
A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
Fire evacuees return to find destroyed homes in the Denver suburbs on Saturday.
Fire evacuees return to find homes burned
A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Colorado fire victims begin new year surveying destruction
From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77