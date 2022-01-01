SC Lottery
Heavy police presence at West Ashley Medical Center

Multiple units responded to West Ashley Medical Center on Saturday. The Charleston Police Department says the response was in reference to a burglary suspect who is now in custody.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A heavy police presence was located at West Ashley Medical Center on Saturday morning.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the response is in reference to a burglary suspect.

Wolfsen says the person is in custody.

Multiple Charleston Police units could be seen in the parking lot as well as K-9 units.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

