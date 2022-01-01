CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A heavy police presence was located at West Ashley Medical Center on Saturday morning.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the response is in reference to a burglary suspect.

Wolfsen says the person is in custody.

Multiple Charleston Police units could be seen in the parking lot as well as K-9 units.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DEVELOPING: Heavy police presence at West Ashley Medical Center. CPD has been on scene, and a fire truck and ambulance just pulled up as well. CPD says it’s in reference to a burglary suspect who was reportedly inside. The person is in custody. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/4Y5lZfWPBA — Emilie Zuhowski | Live 5 News (@EmilieZuhowski) January 1, 2022

