SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Human remains found in Lexington County, coroner says

FILE PHOTO: Fisher says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but the remains...
FILE PHOTO: Fisher says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but the remains could be up to six months old.(WLBT)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Human remains have been found in Lexington County, according to the Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher.

According to Coroner Fisher, the remains were found after a citizen called reporting a potential body in a drainage ditch. Fisher says skeletal remains were located between the 200 and 500 block of Saturn Pkwy. off Harbison Blvd. Friday evening.

An anthropologist associated with the Lexington County Coroner’s Office believes the remains potentially belonged to a white male over 40 years old with a thin build, who was over 6 feet tall, Fisher says.

The skeletal remains also revealed the person had previous ankle surgery to the right ankle and did not have any natural teeth. 

According to Fisher, no dentures were found at the scene, and no foul play is suspected at this time

The anthropologist will examine the skeletal remains more thoroughly on Tuesday and will hopefully provide more details in this case.

Lexington County officials visited the location on Saturn Pkwy. Saturday morning, and collected more evidence for about three hours, according to Fisher.

Fisher says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but the remains could be up to six months old.

The Columbia Police Department originally responded to the scene, but then realized the case needed to be investigated under Lexington County’s jurisdiction based on the location the remains were found.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Officer is seeking the community’s help with the investigation.

Anyone with information involving a possible missing person with the characteristics described by the anthropologist is asked to contact the department. The Lexington County Coroner’s direct line is 803-359-8439.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery that led to...
Deputies: 3 injured in shooting, armed robbery in Charleston Co.
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
As the omicron variant sweeps across the country, the South Carolina Department of Health and...
DHEC director says South Carolina Covid numbers are ‘flat out alarming’
The lawsuit alleges the owners of the restaurant in Ladson failed to protect a customer who...
Ladson Burger King facing lawsuit after customer claims assault inside restaurant
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies have announced a series of traffic checkpoints for Friday.
Local law enforcement agencies conducting checkpoints on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Multiple units responded to West Ashley Medical Center on Saturday. The Charleston Police...
Heavy police presence at West Ashley Medical Center
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery that led to...
Deputies: 3 injured in shooting, armed robbery in Charleston Co.
The 156th Annual Emancipation Proclamation Parade rolled down the streets of downtown...
156th annual Emancipation Proclamation Parade held in downtown Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Two people shot at Mall of America