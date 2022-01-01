SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

People excited for 2022’s arrival as Folly Beach prepares to hold Flip Flop Drop

By Rey Llerena
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) – People have descended on Folly Beach as the city prepares to host its traditional flip flop drop for the first time since the pandemic started.

Groups of people, including children with their parents, were gathering along Center Street Friday hours before midnight.

Some of those people said their spirits for 2022 are high, and they are looking forward to better times in the new year.

Earlier in the week, organizers said the flip flop drop makes New Year’s Eve the busiest night for the Folly Beach businesses.

Valerie Scarberry, who lives in West Ashley, came down to the city to welcome in the new year.

She said she wants to see her family more and accomplish a personal goal in 2022.

“Well, I’ve never owned a house before, so this would be my first house,” she said. “I really like it in Charleston, so I’m kind of hoping to put some roots down, and yeah, that’s important.”

Center Street on Folly Beach will be closed at 10 p.m., so organizers can bring out the flip flops in time for the new year.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the omicron variant sweeps across the country, the South Carolina Department of Health and...
DHEC director says South Carolina Covid numbers are ‘flat out alarming’
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is out as the head of South Carolina’s second largest...
Charleston County schools superintendent Gerrita Postlewait resigns
Authorities say a 28-year-old woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend Wednesday night.
Deputies arrest woman accused of stabbing boyfriend
Deputies arrested 43-year-old John Stanford Johnson of Harleyville on Thursday. He was charged...
Dorchester Co. deputies arrest man wanted in St. George murder
The lawsuit alleges the owners of the restaurant in Ladson failed to protect a customer who...
Ladson Burger King facing lawsuit after customer claims assault inside restaurant

Latest News

The celebration is geared towards families and is being held at the Charleston Visitor’s...
Family friendly New Year's event returns to downtown Charleston at new location
VIDEO: Charleston holds family-friendly New Year's event
VIDEO: Folly Beach's Flip Flop Drop returns to ring in 2022
Charleston native and 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist Raven Saunders will lead the 156th Annual...
Olympian Raven Saunders to lead Saturday’s Emancipation Proclamation Parade