People excited for 2022’s arrival as Folly Beach prepares to hold Flip Flop Drop

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) – People have descended on Folly Beach as the city prepares to host its traditional flip flop drop for the first time since the pandemic started.

Groups of people, including children with their parents, were gathering along Center Street Friday hours before midnight.

Some of those people said their spirits for 2022 are high, and they are looking forward to better times in the new year.

Earlier in the week, organizers said the flip flop drop makes New Year’s Eve the busiest night for the Folly Beach businesses.

Valerie Scarberry, who lives in West Ashley, came down to the city to welcome in the new year.

She said she wants to see her family more and accomplish a personal goal in 2022.

“Well, I’ve never owned a house before, so this would be my first house,” she said. “I really like it in Charleston, so I’m kind of hoping to put some roots down, and yeah, that’s important.”

Center Street on Folly Beach will be closed at 10 p.m., so organizers can bring out the flip flops in time for the new year.

