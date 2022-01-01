Record warm temps to come to an end Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re starting out the new year right where we ended 2021, with more record warmth but an end is on the way! It will be an unseasonably warm New Year’s Day here across the Lowcountry with a partly cloudy sky and highs near 80 degrees inland, 70 degrees at the beaches. The record high could fall today, it was set one year ago today when we reached 80°. Sea fog and low clouds will be a possibility near the coast at times today due to the unseasonably warm temperatures riding over the chilly(60°) nearshore waters. The weather will stay mainly dry through tonight but that changes tomorrow. A strong cold front will be approaching from the west Sunday afternoon bringing the potential for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds being the biggest concern. Storms will move through during the afternoon or evening with some rain lingering overnight and into early Monday morning. Ahead of the front, expect one last warm day on Sunday with highs reaching near 80 degrees by early in the afternoon. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 40s Monday morning with highs only in the low to mid 50s Monday afternoon.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Sea Fog Possible. High 80.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Rain/Storms. High 79.

MONDAY: Shower Early. Turning Sunny and Cooler. High 54.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59.

