Roper St. Francis welcomes first baby of 2022

A boy named Draylen was delivered at Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital at 12:18 a.m. on Sunday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry healthcare system is welcoming the first baby of 2022.

A boy named Draylen was delivered at Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital at 12:18 a.m. on Sunday.

A hospital volunteer donated a handmade blanket for the baby, and the Berkley County Library System provided book bags and library cards, which they do for all newborns at the hospital.

The mom and the baby are resting comfortably, according to Roper St. Francis.

