5 puppies killed in Iredell County mobile home fire

Union Grove Fire
Union Grove Fire(Union Grove)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five puppies were killed in a mobile fire that occurred in Iredell County on New Year’s Day, according to Union Grove Fire and Rescue.

The fire occurred around 9:24 p.m. on New Year’s Day and Union Grove Fire and Rescue were assisted by Wilkes-Iredell VFD, Buck Shoals VFD and Central FD in responding to the incident.

Flames were showing from the single-wide mobile home on Howard’s Bridges Road and heavy fire made controlling the fire difficult. Firefighters were able to contain it in just over 30 minutes.

The fire was determined to be accidental.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

