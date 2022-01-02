SC Lottery
Abandoned puppies adopted by police officers who rescued them

By CNN
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TULSA, Okla. (CNN) - Four police officers and a gas station worker each adopted a puppy after someone left the litter in a duffle bag at an Oklahoma convenience store.

The Tulsa Police Department said Dec. 26 that five puppies have found new forever homes. Someone left the litter in a duffle bag on the counter at a QT gas station convenience store on Christmas night.

When the officers arrived on scene, four of them decided to adopt a puppy each. They said they were overwhelmed with Christmas feelings.

Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the abandoned litter. Each officer decided to adopt a puppy, and a gas station worker took the fifth.(Source: Facebook/Tulsa Police Dept via CNN)

A gas station employee adopted the fifth puppy.

At the end of their Facebook post, the department included the hashtag “adopt, don’t shop” to remind the public to check out rescues and shelters for abandoned pets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

