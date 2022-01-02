SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Beaufort and Jasper County under Tornado Watch

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says that a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday night for Beaufort and Jasper County.

NWS says a strong cold front will move through the area bringing a round of thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts and a low-end tornado threat.

FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch(Live 5)

“We continue to watch a line of showers and thunderstorms moving east,” Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says. “The dynamics for severe weather are low, but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado with these cells thanks to some strong wind shear ahead of the front. Windy conditions are expected overnight and through the morning as well as the cold returns Monday.”

