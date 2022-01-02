SC Lottery
Flodell Shuts Out Jacksonville in Pro Debut

Goaltender Made 23 Saves in his First Pro Start
By SC Stingrays
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, FL – In his professional hockey debut, Logan Flodell stopped all 23 shots he saw, posting a shutout and backstopping the South Carolina Stingrays (10-14-3-0) to a 1-0 victory over the top-seeded Jacksonville Icemen (18-9-1-1) on Saturday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

With time winding down in the opening period, Stingrays’ Justin Florek found the back of the net for his 10th goal of the season and the only goal of the game. 

Andrew Cherniwchan set up the play with a feed to Lawton Courtnall as they broke into the offensive zone. Jacksonville netminder Charles Williams saved Courtnall’s initial shot, but left a rebound in front of the net for Florek to clean up, leading to a 1-0 lead with seven seconds left in the period.

Flodell wowed in his pro hockey debut, halting all 23 shots he faced in his first career win. Williams finished the night with 19 saves of his own for Jacksonville.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign on Sunday, January 2nd at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Jacksonville Icemen at 3:05 p.m. Help make good on that New Year’s Resolution during our first home game of 2022, Health and Wellness Night presented by Blink TBI and Ethos Athletics!

