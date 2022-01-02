SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kentucky storm brings flooding, lost power, possible tornado

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm caused flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado, on Saturday.(WSMV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm caused flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado, on Saturday.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths.

The storm comes just three weeks after deadly tornadoes killed 77 in Kentucky.

In Hopkinsville on Saturday, several downtown businesses were damaged by a possible tornado.

Another possible tornado touchdown occurred in Taylor County, where several homes were damaged.

As of Saturday night, much of Kentucky and West Virginia were under a flood warning and portions of Kentucky,

Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama were under a tornado watch.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery that led to...
Deputies: 3 injured in shooting, armed robbery in Charleston Co.
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
As the omicron variant sweeps across the country, the South Carolina Department of Health and...
DHEC director says South Carolina Covid numbers are ‘flat out alarming’
The lawsuit alleges the owners of the restaurant in Ladson failed to protect a customer who...
Ladson Burger King facing lawsuit after customer claims assault inside restaurant
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies have announced a series of traffic checkpoints for Friday.
Local law enforcement agencies conducting checkpoints on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
All the money raised goes directly to Special Olympics athletes.
Dunleavy’s 27th Annual Polar Plunge brings thousands to Sullivan’s Island
A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Officials: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire
A boy named Draylen was delivered at Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital at 12:18 a.m. on Sunday.
Roper St. Francis welcomes first baby of 2022