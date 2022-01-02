SC Lottery
Lionel Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19

PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris...
PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARIS (AP) — Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is among four PSG players who have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s French Cup game on Monday night.

PSG added that Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala and one staff member also had COVID-19. PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes.

Last year’s runner-up Monaco was in action later at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16.

Monaco said on Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.

