North Charleston Coliseum testing site sees long lines after New Year’s

Lot E of the North Charleston Coliseum parking lot was filled with hundreds of cars waiting to get swabbed for covid-19 after the New Year’s holiday.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After many COVID testing sites around the state were closed for New Year’s Day, testing sites on Sunday saw extremely long wait times as people hoped to get tested after the holiday.

Lot E of the North Charleston Coliseum parking lot was filled with hundreds of cars waiting to get swabbed for COVID-19 after the New Year’s holiday.

The site was closed Saturday and closed early on New Year’s Eve.

The DHEC-Tour Health site strongly recommends pre-registration, but it is not required. The State Health Department is warning people on their website that they should be prepared to wait for one to two hours at their sites because of high demand.

Barry Shear made an appointment beforehand but was frustrated that he and his wife still had to wait in the long line.

“My wife thinks there’s only five staff there,” Shear says. “I don’t know if they have enough tests, but this isn’t working.”

The long lines come after South Carolina shattered its single-day record for COVID-19 cases Friday.

“There’s gotta be a more efficient way of doing this,” Shear says.

