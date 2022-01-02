SC Lottery
Sheriff’s office responds to gasoline spill at Murrells Inlet bait shop

Perry's Bait and Tackle
Perry's Bait and Tackle(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple agencies were called to a gasoline spill at a Murrells Inlet bait shop near the Marshwalk.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a person dumping gasoline into the storm drain at Perry’s Bait and Tackle along Highway 17 Business.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District also responded, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has also been called in.

The sheriff’s office said the situation is not considered a danger to the public.

It’s not clear at this point if anyone has been cited or charged in the case.

