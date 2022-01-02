Tracking the potential for rain and storms ahead of a much cooler week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are watching a cold front headed our way later today which will bring much colder weather our way by Monday. The strong cold front will be approaching from the west this afternoon bringing the potential for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds being the biggest concern. Storms will move through during the afternoon or evening with some rain lingering overnight and into early Monday morning. A storm may become strong to severe with damaging winds being the biggest threat. However, the threat for severe weather is low at this time, (risk level 1 out of 5 for the entire area). Ahead of the front, expect one last warm day today with highs reaching near 80 degrees by early in the afternoon. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 40s Monday morning with highs only in the low to mid 50s Monday afternoon.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Rain/Storms. High 78, Low 48.

MONDAY: Shower Early. Turning Sunny and Cooler. High 58, Low 34.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 54, Low 43.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 63, Low 45.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 66, Low 39.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 55, Low 34.

