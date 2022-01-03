SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on metro Atlanta home

A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.
A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.(Source: WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after a tree fell onto his home in DeKalb County Monday morning.

The mother of the boy was also trapped by the falling tree but was not injured.

It happened just after 5 a.m., WGCL reported.

First responders rushed to the scene, where they found the home split in half.

Firefighters on the scene said they believe strong winds combined with rain and soft ground caused the tree to fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Monday morning. A wind advisory for several Lowcountry...
Wind advisory in effect through noon for much of the Lowcountry
Several school districts are announcing schedule changes because of Monday morning’s strong...
THE LIST: Districts announce delays, cancellations after winds cause power failures
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter...
Family still mourning father, daughter killed in Colleton Co. hunting accident
Multiple units responded to West Ashley Medical Center on Saturday. The Charleston Police...
Heavy police presence at West Ashley Medical Center
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery that led to...
Deputies: 3 injured in shooting, armed robbery in Charleston Co.

Latest News

As schools grapple with social media threats & the nation marks the 9th anniversary of the...
Preventing the next school tragedy with programs to combat mental health issues
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek